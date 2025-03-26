Brent Hinds plays first show since leaving Mastodon – and he has plenty more lined up

Brent Hinds has played his first show since parting ways with Mastodon earlier this month, and three of his bands are set to play together next month as he keeps himself busy with life away from the progressive metal giants.

Hinds' Fiend Without A Face project, described on their Bandcamp page as “psychobilly surf music with a little country twist,” played 529 in Atlanta, Georgia on March 21, as the guitarist looks to create some distance between himself and Mastodon. It's been a whirlwind month for all involved.

Mastodon posted an official statement on March 7, announcing the end of Hinds’ 25-year tenure in the band, just days before they were due to perform at the Tool in the Sand festival in the Dominican Republic.

In a surprise move, YouTuber and Mastodon fanatic Ben Eller was drafted in for the show, having been asked to “learn 17 Mastodon songs immediately”. Mastodon had already reassured fans that all 2025 tour dates would be fulfilled.

Eller said he went into the show expecting a backlash, considering Hinds’ deep-rooted history with the Grammy-winning act. That left him “unprepared for the level of positivity and kindness,” he received from the fan base, as Mastodon got its post-Hinds era off to a flyer – save for Eller going “ass-over-teakettle” after an incident with a stage wedge.

Hinds, meanwhile, donned a cowboy hat and a wonderfully beaten-up Telecaster for his new-era-kickstarting show. As footage shows, the performance leans heavily into the country stylings he's slowly introduced into Mastodon's repertoire in recent years with tracks like Jaguar God and The Beast.

Three of his bands – West End Motel, Fiend Without A Face, and Dirty B & The Boys – will join together for a show at The Garden Club in Atlanta, GA on April 18th.

Mastodon’s remaining guitarist, Bill Kelliher, likened their relationship with Hinds to a marriage, saying, “Sometimes people grow apart, and they get interested in other things,” while admitting “It’s amazing that we made it 25 years with the four of us”.

Going off Hinds' immediate schedule, it certainly looks like the talented guitarist is stepping away from metal with his trio of other projects.

Kelliher, meanwhile is unsure on Eller’s future in the band, revealing they will continue looking for the perfect replacement. He's also underscored the vital credentials he's seeking from the next permanent member.

The band have tour dates with Periphery and Coheed & Cambria in May, and have just announced a string of UK and European shows around their appearance at Black Sabbath’s blockbuster farewell show in July.

Whoever steps up to the plate, Kelliher is certain they will be “lightyears ahead of me” when it comes to lead playing. Matching his riff work will be a far taller order.