Watch Brian “Head” Welch play Korn classics at an Arizona high school

Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch made an appearance at an Arizona high school earlier this week to give a talk about both his career and suicide prevention, and even gave some kids the opportunity to jam with him onstage.

The event, dubbed Scream 4 Me and arranged by Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, took place on Tuesday (September 20) at Mesa’s Skyline High School, and saw Welch talk about mental health alongside his Love and Death bandmates, and Cooper host a Q&A session on the subject.

During the event, Welch and his bandmates took to the stage with the help of some high-school students to play a pair of classic Korn tracks: Blind, from the band’s 1994 self-titled debut, and Got the Life, from 1998’s Follow the Leader.

As you’d expect, the performance garners a notably more raucous audience reaction than that of an average school assembly. One TikTok user who was present managed to capture snippets of the show, which can be seen below.

Solid Rock Teen Centers, the organization which hosted the event at the high school, aims to help young people in Arizona thrive.

“Like all great ideas, Solid Rock began on a simple premise. That inside every teen, there is a purpose. It all begins with hope,” its website states.

"A faith-based organization, Solid Rock’s primary mission is to make an everlasting difference in the lives of teens by helping them meet the spiritual, economical, physical, and social needs of teens in the community by offering a safe, engaging environment during non-school hours.

"Maintaining that ‘a teen’s worst enemy is too much time on their hands,’ Solid Rock provides the music, arts, vocational programs and fellowship that challenge teens to discover their passion through music, dance, video and sound production, self-expression, and creativity.”

