Brian “Head” Welch Premieres a New Song, “Paralyzed”

Vocalist-guitarist Brian “Head” Welch, formerly of Korn, will release a new EP, Paralyzed, digitally on October 4.

Right now at Revolver Magazine's website, Below, you can hear the title track and see his tour dates.

About the song, Head says, “‘Paralyzed’ was one of the first songs co-written with producer Jason Rauch. He came to me with the idea, and we both dove into it until it was all there. Jason is really helping me get back to crushing riffs. My first solo CD was an experimental album so the riffs were definitely lacking. Today’s a new day and I’m excited about the future. ‘Paralyzed’ is only a taste of what’s to come.”

