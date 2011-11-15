British MP Lobbying for Knighthood for Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page

Sir Jimmy Page. Has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

That's at least what one British MP thought when she revealed via Twitter that she had officially proposed knighthood for the Led Zeppelin guitarist, according to the UK's Daily Mail.

"I’ve proposed Jimmy Page," she Tweeted, "Waiting to see if that finds favour with Honours Directorate. I hope so."

The MP in question, Louise Mensch, happens to be married to a former manager of Page's, Peter Mensch, a fact which has raised a few eyebrows. Still, Louise maintains that her lobbying for Page's knighthood has anything to do with his status as a former client of her husband, saying: "Clearly there is nobody more worthy of a knighthood and I am glad to say I have gathered support from every major record label in the UK."

