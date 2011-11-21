Bruce Springsteen Set to Release New Album in 2012

According to a new post on his official website, Bruce Springsteen is gearing up to release a new album next year.

The full post reads: "Well, things are starting to heat up down on E Street.

"A lot of you have been hearing that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be on tour in 2012. That is absolutely correct. The European dates run from the middle of May until end of July and are being announced this week. Info on the US dates and the World tour dates will coming up shortly.

"In addition, we want you to know that the music is almost done (but still untitled), we have almost settled on the release date (but not quite yet), and that we are all incredibly excited about everything that we're planning for 2012. That's all the info we have for right now, but we'll get back to you--real soon."

You can find the first of Bruce's 2012 tour dates below.

Bruce Springsteen 2012 Tour Dates