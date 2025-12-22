“We would like to clarify a few things”: Höfner, maker of Paul McCartney’s legendary Violin Bass, shares statement following bankruptcy filing

Höfner, the German instrument brand best known for the Violin Bass synonymous with Paul McCartney, has clarified its position after reports emerged that the company had submitted preliminary insolvency proceedings, as per court documents.

“Dear musicians, Höfner fans & friends, some of you may have already heard: our company has been going through a difficult period – especially since the introduction of the US tariffs – and filed for insolvency on Thursday, 11 December 2025,” reads the social media statement.

“We would like to clarify a few things: We are not discontinuing production, distribution or our media channels. In Germany, there is a three-month period before the actual insolvency procedure is opened. This period offers the opportunity to consolidate the company and restructure it for a better future.”

The statement continues, “Within this period, we will continue to build and sell our instruments and the Höfner team is doing its best to provide you with the support, service and warranties you expect.

“We would like to express our appreciation to all of you who continue to support us even in these difficult.”

A post shared by Höfner Guitars Official (@insidehofnerguitars) A photo posted by on

Höfner was founded in 1887 by Karl Höfner. Over the years, the brand’s factory and reputation expanded, and eventually gained worldwide recognition after McCartney adopted the Höfner 500/1 semi-hollow electric bass.

This isn’t the first time the company has experienced a restructure. In 1994, Höfner became part of the Boosey & Hawkes Group. In 2003, Boosey & Hawkes then sold its musical instrument division to the Music Group.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images)

Höfner was part of this conglomerate until December 2004, after which it was sold to Klaus Schöller, who had been the general manager for years, and Ulrike Schrimpff, the company’s finance director.

On December 16, No Treble reported that, as per documents retrieved from the Fürth District Court in Bavaria, “preliminary insolvency proceedings will be ordered on December 10, 2025, at 5:05pm” to safeguard the debtor’s assets from “adverse changes."

Following the news, McCartney himself took to social media to pay tribute to the company he's championed over the decades.