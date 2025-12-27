“Teddy was a warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story”: Perry Bamonte, guitarist for The Cure, dies aged 65

Perry Bamonte – guitarist and keyboardist for The Cure, who served two stints with the post-rock, gothic rock institution – has died aged 65.

The news was confirmed by a statement issued by the band, which said Bamonte had passed away after battling a short illness at home over Christmas.

“It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas.

“Quit, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, ‘Teddy’ was a warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story.

“‘Looking after the band’ from 1984 through 1989, he became a full time member of The Cure in 1990, playing guitar, six string bass and keyboard on the Wish, Wild Mood Swings, Bloodflowers, Acoustic Hits and The Cure albums, as well as performing more than 400 shows over 14 years.

“He rejoined The Cure in 2022, playing another 90 shows, some of the best in the band’s history, culminating with The Show of a Lost World concert in London 1st November 2024.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be greatly missed.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Cure - Friday I'm In Love - YouTube Watch On

Bamonte was born in 1960, and began his career with The Cure as part of the band’s roadcrew. Serving first as an assistant to frontman Robert Smith, Bamonte stepped up to fill the position left by outgoing keyboardist, Roger O’Donnell, in 1990.

As stated by The Cure’s statement, Bamonte became an indispensable member of the group, providing a wealth of his musical services that included the guitar and bass, and playing on some of Smith and co’s greatest hits.

Friday I’m In Love, perhaps The Cure’s most famous track, features Bamonte. So too do High and A Letter To Elise.

Bamonte helped cement The Cure as one of their generation's most influential post-punk and gothic rock acts, shaping the sound of the indie/goth scenes before they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Aside from his musical legacy, Bamonte was also active elsewhere in the arts, acting in Judge Dredd, About Time and The Crow. He also built a career as an illustrator, contributing his works to the magazine Fly Culture as an extension of his passion for fly fishing.

“So sad to hear about Perry Bamonte passing,” wrote The Cure drummer Lol Tolhurst. “Cindy (Tolhurst's wife) and I send our condolences to all that knew him. Farewell Teddy.”