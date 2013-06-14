Buddy Guy to Release New Double Album, 'Rhythm & Blues,' July 30

Blues legend Buddy Guy has announced he'll release a new studio album, Rhythm & Blues, through RCA Records on July 30 — which happens to be the guitarist's 77th birthday.

Best of all, Rhythm & Blues will be an all-too-rare-in-2013 double album, and you can check out the complete track listing below.

Guy's special guests this time around include Kid Rock, Keith Urban, Gary Clark Jr, Beth Hart and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford.

The album, the followup to 2010's Living Proof, will be available for pre-order June 25.

Rhythm & Blues Track Listing:

RHYTHM – Disc 1

01 Best In Town

02 Justifyin’

03 I Go By Feel

04 Messin’ With The Kid (featuring Kid Rock)

05 What’s Up With That Woman

06 One Day Away (featuring Keith Urban)

07 Well I Done Got Over It

08 What You Gonna Do About Me (featuring Beth Hart)

09 The Devil’s Daughter

10 Whiskey Ghost

11 Rhythm – Inner Groove

BLUES – Disc 2

01 Meet Me In Chicago

02 Too Damn Bad

03 Evil Twin (featuring Steven Tyler, Joe Perry & Brad Whitford)

04 I Could Die Happy

05 Never Gonna Change

06 All That Makes Me Happy Is The Blues

07 My Mama Loved Me

08 Blues Don’t Care (featuring Gary Clark Jr.)

09 I Came Up Hard

10 Poison Ivy

For more Buddy Guy updates, check out his Facebook page.