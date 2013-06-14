Buddy Guy to Release New Double Album, 'Rhythm & Blues,' July 30

Blues legend Buddy Guy has announced he'll release a new studio album, Rhythm & Blues, through RCA Records on July 30 — which happens to be the guitarist's 77th birthday.
Best of all, Rhythm & Blues will be an all-too-rare-in-2013 double album, and you can check out the complete track listing below.
Guy's special guests this time around include Kid Rock, Keith Urban, Gary Clark Jr, Beth Hart and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford.
The album, the followup to 2010's Living Proof, will be available for pre-order June 25.
Rhythm & Blues Track Listing:
RHYTHM – Disc 1
01 Best In Town
02 Justifyin’
03 I Go By Feel
04 Messin’ With The Kid (featuring Kid Rock)
05 What’s Up With That Woman
06 One Day Away (featuring Keith Urban)
07 Well I Done Got Over It
08 What You Gonna Do About Me (featuring Beth Hart)
09 The Devil’s Daughter
10 Whiskey Ghost
11 Rhythm – Inner Groove
BLUES – Disc 2
01 Meet Me In Chicago
02 Too Damn Bad
03 Evil Twin (featuring Steven Tyler, Joe Perry & Brad Whitford)
04 I Could Die Happy
05 Never Gonna Change
06 All That Makes Me Happy Is The Blues
07 My Mama Loved Me
08 Blues Don’t Care (featuring Gary Clark Jr.)
09 I Came Up Hard
10 Poison Ivy
For more Buddy Guy updates, check out his Facebook page.