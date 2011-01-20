Buffalo Trace Launches Online Battle of the Bands Contest

Buffalo Trace, Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey today launched the Buffalo Trace Battle of the Bands online in its branded social community, located at buffalotracesaloon.com.

The contest will run from January 2011 until July 1, 2011, and will feature monthly winners of $500 and an annual grand prize of $5,000. To win, a band/artist needs to create a profile page and upload a song or songs to the online jukebox. Buffalo Trace Saloon members will then be able to listen and vote on their favorite band or artist. The band/artist that receives the highest score wins.

"The Buffalo Trace Battle of the Bands is just another exciting way we wanted to interact with our loyal fans," said Bourbon Brand Manager Kris Comstock. "This contest is at the core of the Buffalo Trace brand spirit of authenticity and independence."

Must be 21 years old to enter.

For further details regarding the battle of the brands please visit buffalotracesaloon.com/battleofthebands.

About Buffalo Trace:

Buffalo Trace Distillery is a family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The distillery's rich distilling tradition dates back to 1787 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won seven distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Malt Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. It was named Whisky Magazine 2010 World Icons of Whisky “Whisky Visitor Attraction of the Year.” Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 200 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery visit www.buffalotrace.com.