Bush Premiere New Music Video for "The Sound of Winter"

Bush have just premiered their new music video for the song "The Sound of Winter." You can check out the video below, courtesy of vevo.com.

"The Sound of Winter" is taken from Bush's fifth studio album, The Sea of Memories, which will be release next Tuesday, Septemebr 13.

The Sea of Memories marks Bush's first album since 2001's Golden State. We recently caught up with Bush guitarists Gavin Rossdale and Chris Traynor to talk about the band's revival and new album, and you can check out the full chat at this location.