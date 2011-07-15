Bush to Release 'The Sea of Memories,' Their First Album in 10 Years, in September

Bush have announced a September 13 release date for their next album, The Sea Of Memories.

The album, which was recorded with producer Bob Rock (Aerosmith, Metallica), is the band’s first studio release in 10 years and the first to be released via their own imprint, Zuma Rock Records, through a partnership with eOne Music.

On July 21, the band (vocalist/guitarist Gavin Rossdale, guitarist Chris Traynor, drummer Robin Goodridge and bassist Corey Britz) will perform lead single “The Sound of Winter” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“When making music, you have a choice to repeat what you’ve done or move on," Rossdale says. "It would’ve been safe to just rework 1994’s Sixteen Stone over and over, but what kind of life would that be? When you’re driving down the road, you’re focused on what’s in front of you; you don’t really think to keep checking in your rear view mirror. I like the idea of art changing, developing and morphing.”

The band also is finalizing plans for a fall tour.