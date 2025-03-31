Billy Corgan announces new solo project featuring Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Kiki Wong, and U.S. tour celebrating classic Pumpkins eras
The tour, titled A Return to Zero, promises to be a career celebration – with a setlist that draws from seminal Pumpkins albums – and kicks off this summer
Billy Corgan has announced a new solo project – Billy Corgan and The Machines of God – that will celebrate a string of classic Smashing Pumpkins albums, with a U.S. tour kicking off in June.
The tour, named A Return to Zero, promises to be the ultimate career celebration, with a setlist drawing from Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness (1995), the double album Machina/The Machines of God, and Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music, as well as the 2024 release, Aghori Mhori Me – featuring a mix of highlights and deep cuts. Accompanying Corgan will be the recently recruited Kiki Wong on guitar, drummer Jake Hayden, and bassist Jenna Fournier (also known as Kid Tigrrr).
On top of this announcement, the Pumpkins have revealed details for the remixed and remastered versions of their 2000 concept albums, Machina/The Machines of God and Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music.
Corgan's Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois, will exclusively offer this expansive 80-song box set, which includes an impressive 48-track Machina and 32 bonus tracks of demos, outtakes, and live performances. Additionally, the band will be releasing a 16-song reissue of the original Machina/The Machines of God vinyl on August 22.
What’s more, this year will also see the 30th anniversary celebration of the era-defining Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness. In honor of the milestone, Corgan – alongside Chicago’s Lyric Opera – will present A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness, a seven-show series taking place between November 21 and 30.
Speaking about this seminal album to Guitar World back in 2005, Corgan said, “I think Mellon Collie illustrates a complete passion for music and for the guitar.
“Almost every track was written on a $60 guitar while sitting on my couch in my living room, watching TV. The album is a love affair with music, the guitar, and the band. And it’s all documented in those tracks, which makes me so happy.”
The artist presale for the upcoming tour runs from April 1 through April 3, with general on-sale beginning on April 4 via Ticketmaster.
Corgan’s recent endeavors also include The Magnificent Others podcast, where he recently discussed his 1996 Guitar World interview with Eddie Van Halen.
