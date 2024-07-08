“He said, ‘This is the only lap steel I would go out and play rock and roll with... so this one's for you’”: Cage the Elephant's Nick Bockrath got his lap steel – and some of the best buying advice of his life – from Bob Dylan guitarist Bucky Baxter

Bucky Baxter also served as a sounding board for Bockrath when it came to guitar-buying advice

Left-Nick Bockrath of Cage The Elephant performs in concert during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee; Right- The Watson Twins perform onstage with Bucky Baxter during 'Into The Great Wide Open: A Tom Petty Superjam' at This Tent during day 2 of the 2018 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 8, 2018 in Manchester, Tennessee
(Image credit: Left-Gary MillerGetty Images; Right-Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Cage The Elephant's Nick Bockrath is known for his diverse portfolio of vintage guitars. However, he recently revealed that one lap steel guitar, a vintage Gibson BR-6 lap steel, belonged to Nashville legend William “Bucky” Baxter, famously a member of Bob Dylan's backing band.

“Bucky Baxter sold this to me, who was my good friends’ dad, and he was my buddy, as well as a mentor, when I first moved to town [Nashville]. And I think it's from the ’30s or ’40s,” says Nick Bockrath in a rig rundown video with Premier Guitar. “He played this thing with Bob Dylan and Steve Earle.

