“I remember feeling happy in my heart when I first heard a pedal steel”: Meet Pedal Steel Noah, the teenager going viral with country-fied covers of everything from Judas Priest to Nirvana and My Bloody Valentine

published

With help from his dad, brother and the family pet, Instagram hit musician Noah Faulkner is reshaping classic grunge, metal, synth pop and more with his 10-string pedal steel

Pedal Steel Noah
A Texan teen, his shoeless brother and the family dog are making waves over guitar Instagram with the help of some ‘80s and ’90s classics and the timeless, plaintive wail of a pedal steel.

Videos by Austin’s Noah Faulkner see him gliding through the catalogs of Joy Division, the Cure, the Cocteau Twins and others with the Mullen 10-string that gave him his nom-de-plume: Pedal Steel Noah.

