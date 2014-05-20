California Breed — Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham and Andrew Watt — Discuss Debut Album, Part 5

In the exclusive new video below, all three members of California Breed — vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Andrew Watt — discuss their self-titled debut album, which was released today, May 20, via Frontiers Records.

California Breed was produced by Dave Cobb (Jamey Johnson, Rival Sons, Shooter Jennings) — who also appears in the video — and recorded at his Nashville studio. Hughes and Bonham played together for several years in Black Country Communion; Watt — who is 23 — was introduced to Hughes by Julian Lennon in 2013.

The album will be available as a CD, digital download and a deluxe CD/DVD featuring the bonus song “Solo,” two video clips and a documentary.

The band will announce U.K., European and U.S. tours in the near future. Stay tuned for updates!