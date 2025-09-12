“A unique and meaningful tribute to your departed loved one”: Would you keep your loved one’s cremated remains in the soundhole of an acoustic guitar?

A mini bow for turning your acoustic guitar into a violin, guitar amps with touch screens, pedals that you can control with light itself… Whatever will they think of next? What about an urn that can inter your loved one or pet’s ashes inside an acoustic guitar?

That’s what KapSoul is offering: a full-sized urn that you can secret inside an acoustic guitar’s soundhole – and it looks like one of those soundhole plugs you use to tame feedback on loud stages.

This is a product that not only makes us think of guitar accessories from way out of left field, but also of unorthodox burial solutions, too. It’s certainly up there, an innovation that’s either poignant and beautiful or morbid and gross, and probably no in between.

And for anyone whose soul drains from their body at the sight of someone producing an acoustic guitar and a capo – always with the capo – at a house party, it could be a form of performative Hell.

(Image credit: KapSoul)

But Mike Grande, the inventor of KapSoul, is deadly serious. While it is not quite full-size, holding 14 cubic inches of human or pet cremains, this isn’t a pretend urn. It’s fashioned from PPH, fits any 3” soundhole on guitars with a minimum body depth of 3”, and when sealed it stays sealed, protected from leakage or atmospheric moisture.

Though we would caution against lending the KapSoul-equipped acoustic to your neighbourhood Andy McKee, just in case.

“For countless souls who strummed the strings of their favorite acoustic guitar, or for those who cherished one who did, music is an inextinguishable passion upon hearts and spirits that will forever resonate through eternity keeping the memories of our departed loved one always alive and present,” says KapSoul.

“What is a more fitting tribute to honor your beloved departed, who conveyed their emotions through melodies played on their acoustic guitar, then memorialized interment in their favorite instrument?”

(Image credit: KapSoul)

If you wanted to protect the dearly departed from ham-fisted renditions of Fire And Rain, you could always mount the guitar on the wall or behind a Perspex case, which might be the most tasteful way to do this, especially as the device naturally mutes the soundhole.

“Acoustic natural resonance, volume and fidelity will be somewhat dampened, unless the instrument is amplified,” notes KapSoul.

Many players might have different ideas for their acoustic, such as passing it down to their heirs, keeping the music going, but if not you can get the KapSoul urn for $149.

Visit KapSoul for more info.