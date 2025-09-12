“Together, our chemistry is magical”: Steve Morse has announced his first new album since leaving Deep Purple – and it’s set to feature Eric Johnson and John Petrucci

Steve Morse will release his first album since leaving Deep Purple on November 14, with Eric Johnson and John Petrucci as guest recruits for the Steve Morse Band.

Triangulation is the group’s first album since 2009’s Out Standing in Their Field. It will see Morse team up with bass player Dave LaRue and Enrique Iglesias drummer Van Romaine as the core trio. His son, Kevin, stars on the closing track, Taken by an Angel.

All eyes will be on Johnson and Petrucci, though, with the two greats of blues guitar and prog metal, respectively, trading licks with Morse on the songs TexUS and Triangulation.

Lead single Break Through is guest-free, with its music video nodding to Morse’s aviation past. For Morse, it was important to pull the spotlight away from his guitar playing with the first single.

“This may start with a guitar riff, but the bass carries the melody,” he says. “It's just a great feel to play over, and a positive vibe to start the album.

“Dave and Van have been the bedrock of this trio, and this recording shows why. These guys are unique and incredible musicians on their own, and together, our chemistry is magical. While making the album, we played together, working through parts, riffing off each other, and collaborating on arrangements. We made this album together, and you can hear it.”

While the arrivals of Johnson and Pettruci will excite the guitar community, its third guest appears on the song’s most poignant track. Taken by an Angel is a tribute to Morse’s late wife, Janine.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steve Morse Band - Break Through (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

“That song is new territory for me,” he explains. “It was put together for my late wife's memorial service, with my son Kevin playing along. It brought tears to many folks' eyes because Janine was a huge part of my life and career. People knew her from the Steve Morse Band tours. She was the smiling face opening CDs for me to sign, selling t-shirts, listening to people's stories in the crowd, and taking photos for VIP visits.”

In related news, Morse was recently put through his paces when he was tasked with adding a tasteful solo to a Coldplay classic, which came after he joined a covers band for an intimate showing of his talents.

He spent 28 years in Deep Purple, making him the band’s longest-serving six-stringer. Simon McBride, who has discussed the differing styles of his predecessors, replaced him.

Triangulation releases November 14 via Music Theories Recordings.

Visit Steve Morse for more.