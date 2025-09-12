“Makes next-level Gretsch style and sound more accessible than ever”: Gretsch brings its iconic Falcon and Nashville hollowbodies to new-low price points with unveiling of the Synchromatic Collection

Gretsch has announced its Synchromatic Collection – a new range of electric guitars that slide the firm's famed Falcon and Nashville hollowbody designs down the price scale.

Priced at $1,469.99 and $1,259.99, respectively, the six-strings offer 24.6” and 25.5” scale lengths, 2.5” deep laminated maple bodies, and Semi-Arc bracing.

That bracing is the secret sauce. A modified version of Gretsch’s Trestle Bracing design – which was first introduced in 1958 and went on to feature on Vintage Select models, as well as signature guitars for Brian Setzer and Duane Eddy – it features two feet underneath the bridge.

It also does away with the additional feet near the neck block for a 'best of both worlds' approach. As a result, expect “tone that provides the huge, resonant tone of Parallel Bracing, with the classic ‘snap’ and feedback-busting sustain of Trestle Bracing.”

Tone-wise, they’re kitted out with Hi-Fidelity Filter’Tron pickups with Alnico 5 magnets for Gretsch’s “sought after chime, articulation, and balance.”

There’s also a soft C-shape to its maple neck, which is capped with an ebony fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, a genuine bone nut, and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

The Falcon completes its look with a choice of Black and Snowcrest White finishes, while the Nashville gets '50s Orange Stain and Cadillac Green colorways. There's also Gold Sparkle binding for the former, and Aged White for the latter. Hardware across both is golden for a regal feel.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars) (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

“The Synchromatic Collection makes next-level Gretsch style and sound more accessible than ever before,” says Gretsch. “Boasting upgraded materials and components, enhanced bracing, and authentic aesthetic features, Synchromatic guitars deliver the Gretsch experience you’ve been looking for.”

Head to Gretsch for more.

Back in January, Gretsch refreshed its Professional Collection with five Japanese-built beauties, and has followed that up with a Guitar Center exclusive Streamliner with unusual f-holes, and sub-$500 Corvettes launched in an exciting reboot.