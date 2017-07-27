Cannabis Corpse Premiere "Chronic Breed" Playthrough Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a phenomenal new playthrough video by Cannabis Corpse. The featured song, "Chronic Breed," is a cut off of the band's new record, Left Hand Pass.

Left Hand Pass, the band's fourth album, will be released September 8 via Season of Mist. You can preorder it here.

Ray Suhy, the band's guitarist, said "I'm stoked to be premiering the playthrough of "Chronic Breed" on Guitar World! This was the last and definitely most challenging song I tracked for Left Hand Pass. It's one of my favorites and encapsulates a lot of of what we were going for musically on this record. It's got melodic tremolo picked parts, heavy riffs, dissonant passages that help build tension and one of my favorite solos on the record."

"I had the main riff of the song for a while and was psyched to find a home for it," Suhy continued. "The riff is built off a melodic minor #4 scale (I've also heard this called Lydian b3 which is mode of the harmonic major scale). The rest of the song is built off of diminished and chromatic ideas."

"For the solo, I wanted to go between some different scales and use different techniques to create some contrast. The riff is ambiguous harmonically so it led to switching between dorian, dimished and aeolian ideas."

"Thanks for checking out this playthrough and come catch us in October on our U.S. tour with Soulfly!"

For more about Cannabis Corpse, follow along on Facebook.