Cannibal Corpse Streaming New Song, "Demented Aggression"

Death metal veterans Cannibal Corpse will release their 13th studio album, Torture, March 13 via Metal Blade Records, and they've just unveiled the album's relatively tame artwork (See below.)

Cannibal Corpse are also streaming a new track from Torture titled "Demented Aggression," which you can stream below.

"While we make everything as heavy as possible, there's a very strong emphasis placed on song writing in this band, trying to make every song individual, and I think you should be able to hit play at any point on a record and be able to tell one song from another almost instantly," says bassist Alex Webster. "We want all the songs to be brutal death metal, but we also want them to be instantly identifiable from one another, and that's something that is definitely true of the songs on Torture."