Caparison Releases Apple Horn 8 Eight-String Guitar, the Mattias “IA” Eklundh Signature Model

Caparison Guitars has released its new Apple Horn 8 model.

From the company:

With a walnut-and-mahogany composite tone wood solid-body, the Apple Horn 8 helps to maintain that essential note definition needed when dealing with avant-garde tunings. The highs remain crystal clear with a distinctive bell-like mid-range, and the low notes are tight yet thunderous.

The fast and comfortable, hand-finished, five-piece maple–walnut neck fits comfortably into your hand, making extended playing a fatigue-free breeze. Add to this the 27-fret True Temperament system on a 27-inch-scale length select rosewood fingerboard, and the exacting harmonics this guitar produces sing out in perfect intonation.

The calculated lunacy is completed with an eight-string Floyd Rose Original tremolo system, for maximum sonic exploration, an articulate and dynamic DiMarzio D Activator 8 pickup in the bridge and a PAF 8 in the neck, each selected by a single "push/push" volume pot.

Caparison set out to make the ultimate eight-string guitar, eminently playable, sonically astute and beautiful. The Apple Horn 8 represents the epitome of creative guitar building and stands apart from other instruments of its ilk. Hand made in Japan, the Caparison Apple Horn 8, is available to order now.

Priced as follows:

U.S.: MAP $5,299 (excluding tax), Europe: €5,019 Euros (inc. VAT), UK: £3,989 (inc. VAT).

For more about Caparison Guitars, visit caparisonguitars.com.