Career-Spanning Rory Gallagher Set, ‘Blues,’ To Be Released May 31

A new Rory Gallagher career-spanning collection, Blues, will be released May 31 via Chess/Ume. Drawn from the vaults of the Gallagher estate's tape archive, the package presents rare and unreleased recordings of Gallagher playing his favorite blues material. Ranging from previously unreleased tracks to special guest sessions with legendary blues artists (Muddy Waters, Albert King) and lost radio sessions, Blues uncovers Rory's love of the blues throughout his solo career, from 1971 through to 1994.

Blues will be released as a 16-track CD and digital edition; 2-LP vinyl and limited edition 2-LP blue vinyl editions; and a deluxe 36-track 3-CD and digital edition. The Deluxe Edition boasts 90 percent unreleased material and features performances with legends such as Muddy Waters, Albert King, Jack Bruce, Lonnie Donegan and Chris Barber. The 3-CD Deluxe Edition also includes an extensive booklet with previously unseen pictures of Gallagher, plus a new essay by writer Jas Obrecht.

Blues is available for pre-order here. You can check out the full track list below.

Rory Gallagher: Blues (3-CD deluxe edition):

DISC 1: Electric Blues

Don’t Start Me Talkin (Unreleased track from the Jinx album sessions 1982)

Nothin’ But the Devil (Unreleased track from the Against The Grain album sessions 1975)

Tore Down (Unreleased track from the Blueprint album sessions 1973)

Off the Handle (Unreleased session Paul Jones Show BBC Radio 1986)

I Could’ve Had Religion (Unreleased WNCR Cleveland radio session from 1972)

As the Crow Flies (Unreleased track from Tattoo album sessions 1973)

A Million Miles Away (Unreleased BBC Radio 1 Session 1973)

Should’ve Learnt My Lesson (Outtake from Deuce album sessions 1971)

Leaving Town Blues (Tribute track from Peter Green Rattlesnake Guitar 1994)

Drop Down Baby (Rory guest guitar on Lonnie Donegan’s Puttin’ On the Style album 1978)

I’m Ready (Guest guitarist on Muddy Waters London Sessions album 1971)

Bullfrog Blues (Unreleased WNCR Cleveland radio session from 1972)

DISC 2: Acoustic Blues

Who’s That Coming (Acoustic outtake from Tattoo album sessions 1973)

Should’ve Learnt My Lesson (Acoustic outtake from Deuce album sessions 1971)

Prison Blues (Unreleased track from Blueprint album sessions 1973)

Secret Agent (Unreleased acoustic version from RTE Irish TV 1976)

Blow Wind Blow (Unreleased WNCR Cleveland radio session from 1972)

Bankers Blues (Outtake from the Blueprint album sessions 1973)

Whole Lot of People (Acoustic outtake from Deuce album sessions 1971)

Loanshark Blues (Unreleased acoustic version from German TV 1987)

Pistol Slapper Blues (Unreleased acoustic version from Irish TV 1976)

Can’t Be Satisfied (Unreleased Radio FFN session from 1992)

Want Ad Blues (Unreleased RTE Radio Two Dave Fanning session 1988)

Walkin’ Blues’ (Unreleased acoustic version from RTE Irish TV 1987)

DISC 3: Live Blues

When My Baby She Left Me (Unreleased track from Glasgow Apollo concert 1982)

Nothin’ But the Devil (Unreleased track from Glasgow Apollo concert 1982)

What in the World (Unreleased track from Glasgow Apollo concert 1982)

I Wonder Who (Unreleased live track from late 1980s)

Messin’ With the Kid (Unreleased track from Sheffield City Hall concert 1977)

Tore Down (Unreleased track from Newcastle City Hall concert 1977)

Garbage Man Blues (Unreleased track from Sheffield City Hall concert 1977)

All Around Man (Unreleased track from BBC OGWT Special 1976)

Born Under a Bad Sign (Unreleased track from Rockpalast 1991 w/ Jack Bruce)

You Upset Me (Unreleased guest performance from Albert King album Live 1975)

Comin’ Home Baby (Unreleased track from 1989 concert with Chris Barber Band)

Rory Talking Blues (Interview track of Rory talking about the blues)