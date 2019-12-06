Catalinbread’s Dirty Little Secret overdrive pedal just got a little bit dirtier

Catalinbread Effects has released the Dirty Little Secret MKIII, an “updated, hot-rodded version” of the company’s plexi-style overdrive pedal.

The new DLS boasts "Super Lead" and "Super Bass" voicings, each with more gain than on the original, and switchable via an internal slider.

There’s also master and preamp knobs, as well as a treble-middle-bass tone control set designed to reproduce the tone circuits of the Super Lead and Super Bass amps.

Additionally, a presence trimpot (accessible by removing the bottom plate) allows the user to fine-tune the amount of presence or high treble frequencies.

The Dirty Little Secret Red is available for $189.99. For more information, head to Catalinbread.