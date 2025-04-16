Mark Tremonti’s PRS signature amp is one of the best affordable high-gain heads on the market – and it just got one major upgrade

The MT 15 | Demo | PRS Guitars - YouTube Watch On

PRS has rolled out two newly spec’d versions of its popular Archon and MT 15 guitar amps – and has notably equipped its Mark Tremonti signature amp with a fresh Dumble-inspired overdrive channel lifted from the hugely versatile MT 100.

Previously a two-channel 15-watt amp head that offered a second clean channel voice, the new-for-2025 MT 15 has now been overhauled with a revamped Lead channel that – thanks to a new push/pull control – looks to deliver one of the most sought-after amp tones in a lunchbox amp format.

Specifically, the MT 15 features the voice of the MT 100’s overdrive channel, and offers a push/pull control on the Treble parameter that removes two gain stages to produce “vintage, crunchier mid-gain tones”.

Tremonti’s affection for both PRS and Dumble amps is well documented, so it makes sense the pair have opted to put such Dumble-inspired tones into the MT 15. Indeed, it was actually Paul Reed Smith who got Tremonti hooked on Dumbles after an all-star PRS jam night.

Last year, Tremonti discussed his then-new MT 100 with Guitar World, and revealed how he had originally worked to get the response and feel of his many vintage Dumble amps into his signature head.

“There’s a certain something that happens when you play a Dumble,” he says. “When the pick hits the string, you hear this certain quality that I tried to replicate with this amp. You can turn the gain down, sit on a note and it will bloom.”

The original MT 100 was highly regarded by Guitar World, and was even badged not only one of the best metal amps on the market, but also one of the most versatile all-rounders – and to have some of that flexibility added to the more affordable MT 15 will no doubt please many.

Otherwise, the MT 15 stays true to its original blueprint. There’s a Clean channel with Bass, Middle, Treble and Volume controls, with a push/pull on the Treble for unlocking a “touch of overdrive”.

Similarly, the proper Lead channel hosts Bass, Middle, Treble and Gain controls. Presence, a Master pot for the overdrive channel, and a Lead/Clean channel toggle switch complete the front panel.

“Seven years ago, we released my signature MT 15 amplifier, a compact powerhouse that quickly became a go-to for players seeking both pristine cleans and crushing high-gain tones,” Tremonti says.

“In 2023, we took things even further with the MT 100, delivering a full-scale amplifier that carried my signature sound to the next level. That inspired us to find a way to fit the 100's third channel into the 15's lunchbox size.

“Today, I’m beyond excited to introduce the next evolution of the MT15, now featuring a push/pull overdrive control on the Lead channel and a half-power switch, giving players even more tonal flexibility to shape their sound with a compact amp.”

As for the all-new Archon Classic, PRS has refined and revoiced the gain structure from the original Archon’s lead channel, resulting in a wider range of gain tones. As per PRS, the Archon Classic was designed to be a “go-to tool for playing classic rock or pushing the envelope into modern territory”.

Elsewhere, some features from the previous iteration are present, including a bright switch, and presence and depth controls. It has been joined by a 4x12 “mega-sized” cabinet – only the second four-speaker cab in the PRS lineup, which features Celestion V-Type speakers.

“The Archon Classic is not a re-issue of the original Archon, but a newly voiced circuit with the lead channel excelling in '70s and '80s rock tones and a hotter clean channel able to go into breakup,” notes PRS Amp Designer Doug Sewell.

“This is the answer for those wanting an Archon with a hotrod vintage lead channel gain structure without changing preamp tube types, and a juiced-up clean channel without having to use a boost pedal, all wrapped up in a retro-inspired cabinet design.”

The MT 15 is available to preorder now for $949, while the Archon Classic is available for $1,149. The matching cab is priced at $999.

Visit PRS Guitars for more information.