Cavalera Conspiracy Announce New Album



Cavalera Conspiracy circa 2007

Cavalera Conspiracy announced today that their second album, Blunt Force Trauma, will be released in March 2011 via Roadrunner Records. The band released Inflikted in 2008 and was a momentous occasion in the heavy metal universe, as it reunited brothers Max and Iggor Cavalera for the first time since Max left Sepultura in 1996. The lineup is filled out by guitarist Marc Rizzo, who plays with Max in Soulfly, and bassist Johnny Chow.

Blunt Force Trauma track listing: