Celebrate Randy Rhoads' Birthday With His Family

In honor of the late, great Randy Rhoads, his sister Kathy Rhoads D'Argenzio and the Rhoads family invites you to the D'Argenzio Tasting Room in Burbank, CA, on December 4th and 5th. This special gathering will be a great opportunity for fans and friends to spend time with the Rhoads family and honor Randy.

For all attending guests, there will be complimentary food and beverages and samples of the recently released Randy Rhoads Cabernet Sauvignon for visitors 21 and over.

Randy Rhoads Birthday Weekend - December 4th & 5th Saturday, 1pm - 8pm; Sunday, 1pm - 6pm

D'Argenzio Enoteca Tasting Room 1204 W. Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91506 (818)-846-8466 For more information, check out: www.dargenziowine.com.