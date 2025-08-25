“Learned the solo the other day – it’s not perfect, but I’ll be damned if it wasn’t fun to play”: Grace Bowers channels her inner shredder with a searing tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Randy Rhoads
The guitarist’s solo was flawless, and she says she only just picked it up recently
Since the tragic passing of Ozzy Osbourne, countless guitarists have taken to the stage to honor the Prince of Darkness. Grace Bowers is the latest big name to do so with a scintillating cover of Crazy Train.
Nuno Bettencourt and Extreme have dropped a thrilling Ozzy medley into their current live show, and Wolfgang Van Halen played a tear-jerking rendition of Mama I’m Coming Home shortly after the news of the metal legend's death broke, to name just two.
Teen guitar star Bowers has followed in their wake, shredding through one of Randy Rhoads’ classic guitar solos at a recent show with her band, Grace Bowers and the Hodge Podge. Donning one of her Cherry Red Gibson SGs for the performance, the fast-rising guitarist showed her tapping skills, and she handled it with aplomb.
“Honoring Ozzy and Randy last night,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of her solo. “Learned the solo the other day, so it’s not perfect, but I’ll be damned if it wasn’t fun to play.”
A post shared by Grace Bowers (@grace__bowers)
A photo posted by on
She plays the solo flawlessly, and with a guitar tone that would impress even the snobbiest of guitarists, to boot.
“Are we just going to graze over [that you learned it the other day]?” one viewer said. “Like, are you kidding me? Incredible.”
Having impressed many veteran players in recent years, the young guitarist has started to show what she can do outside of the blues-rock realm in 2025.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Earlier this year, she joined the All-American Rejects at a house party show and shredded in ways she’d never done before. She also traded licks with Peter Frampton and Trey Anastasio on a solo-laden cover of a Beatles classic in March, and played with Coldplay’s Chris Martin at the Grammys, much to her surprise.
That, she says, is by design as she looks to unshackle herself with that stylistic tag.
“I get the label as a blues rock artist a lot, and I hate that,” she said in February. “That's not the type of music I make, nor is it the kind of music I listen to.”
Yet, despite the brightness of her rising star, which has seen her play Jimmy Kimmel Live! and numerous legendary players championing her craft, she has, sadly, also faced sexism in the industry.
“I get disrespected before I even play,” she told Guitar World last year. But she's been making them look stupid one lick at a time, and this latest guitar solo has further staked her claim as one of the best new guitarists around.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.