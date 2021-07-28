New Kramer signature artist Charlie Parra shows off his EVH-inspired Nite V guitar with a storming Van Halen medley

Earlier this year, Kramer announced its all-new cohort of signature artists for 2021 alongside an eye-catching collection of debut signature guitars. Joining Dave “Snake” Sabo and Tracii Guns in the lineup was Charlie Parra, the Peruvian speed demon known for his work with Difonia.

At the time, the brand unveiled Parra’s shred-ready Vanguard, though the axeman’s arsenal has already been extended, having been treated to an Eddie Van Halen-influenced, V-style Frankenstrat reincarnate, dubbed the Nite V.

And what better way to put an EVH-inspired guitar through its paces? Well, with a Van Halen medley, of course.

Appearing on EMGtv – the pickup powerhouse’s own YouTube channel – Parra was showcasing a set of EMG 57/66 pickups, with the EMG Generation Next artist reeling off some sweet high-gain tones in the mammoth medley.

Kicking things off with an elite whistle-stop tour of the main riff from Ain’t Talkin' Bout Love – complete with pinch harmonics and vibratos – Parra then makes his way through You Really Got Me, going to town on a barrage of blends of rapid-fire runs.

Dance the Night Away and Panama also make the cut, with Parra rounding things off in style with a dazzling Eruption cover. A fitting four minutes for the Difonia man’s new axe.

It’s not the first time Parra has shown off his custom EVH Nite V, either, with the guitar getting a runout during a recent live performance.