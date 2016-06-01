Check Out This "Life-Size Guitar Cake That Actually Plays Music"

Here's something we noticed on the interwebs during the long holiday weekend. It's a video, posted by Food Network, of a "life size guitar cake that actually plays music."

The video, which comes from an episode of Cake Masters, shows a team of bakers (and cake painters) assembling a guitar-shaped cake that incorporates several actual guitar parts (as in, things that are not cake). This has led to a few not-so-enthusiastic comments on Facebook, including, "So the parts that actually define a guitar aren't made of cake. Got it." and "If you can't eat 100% of the cake- it isn't a cake..." Good points indeed.

Basically, it's a cake with guitar parts stuck in the middle of it. If that sounds interesting, check it out below.