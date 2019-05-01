Check Out This One-of-a-Kind Guitar You Can Smoke Out Of

Kiss’ Ace Frehley is famous for his Les Paul that emits smoke out its pickup cavities, but Los Angeles-based custom builder Dunable Guitars, headed up by Intronaut singer and guitarist Sacha Dunable, has quite possibly created the world’s first “smokable” six-string. The instrument, which has a compartment for resin, boasts an outlet on the body’s upper horn. To see it in action, check out the clip above.

The guitar was created for the Psycho Smokeout festival, which took place in L.A. on April 20, and raffled off to a winner.

For more information on Dunable, head here.