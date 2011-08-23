Check Out the Trailer for Martin Scorsese's George Harrison Documentary

Yahoo! TV is offering a sneak peek at the 2.5-minute trailer for George Harrison: Living in the Material World, the long-awaited George Harrison documentary by Martin Scorsese. HBO will debut the film in two parts in October.

"George's music always spoke directly to me," Scorsese told Rolling Stone. "So directly that I don't think I realized just how inspiring he'd been for me until I made the picture."

The film features in-depth interviews with Harrison's widow Olivia, fellow Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Yoko Ono, Tom Petty, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and many more. Olivia Harrison, who co-produced the film, gave Scorsese access to never-before-seen home videos and photos.

Check out the trailer right here.