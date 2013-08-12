Children of Bodom Guitarist Alexi Laiho Hospitalized, Band Forced to Cancel Shows

Children of Bodom guitarist Alexi Laiho was rushed to the hospital this past Thursday, August 8, forcing the band to cancel their sold-out show in Nashville, Tennessee.

As reported by Metal Underground, Amon Amarth (co-headliners with Children of Bodom), Battlecross and Huntress took the stage, doing what they could to save the Nashville show. However, Children of Bodom were also forced to cancel their August 9 show in Cleveland.

Laiho was hospitalized in July 2012 due to extreme stomach pain, admitting he needed to reduce his drinking. It is still unclear if this latest health scare is related to last year's incident.

No other details have been released, but an official release is expected from the Children of Bodom camp. We'll keep you updated on this situation as we get details!

The next Children of Bodom show is scheduled for September 1 in Hiroshima, Japan.

The band's latest album, Halo of Blood, was released June 11 via Nuclear Blast Records.