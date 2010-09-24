Children Of Bodom Release In-Studio Footage

Children of Bodom, the esteemed Finnish heavy metal band that features frontman and modern day guitar hero Alexi Laiho, is wrapping up work on its as-yet-untitled seventh studio album. The group has enlisted famed rock producer Matt Hyde (Slayer, Monster Magnet) to oversee the new recording. The new record will see release in early 2011.

“We’re very excited to let everyone hear what we’re creating with this new record,” said the band in a statement. “Everything you love about Children of Bodom has been magnified tenfold and we’re pushing ourselves harder than ever before. Expect nothing less than 'the perfect storm!'”

COB has released three new “inside looks” at the making of its new record via the band’s exclusive COBTV platform. The just-issued clips give fans a behind the scenes look at the recording of the new album and the day to day life of the band as it prepares its forthcoming release. Check out the COBTV footage now at these locations:

COBTV Episode 1

COBTV Episode 2

COBTV Episode 3

The band also launched a full North American tour last night in Vancouver, BC and is touring through November alongside Zakk Wylde’s Black Label Society. Alexi and Zakk appear side-by-side on the cover of Guitar World’s October 2010 issue.

Children of Bodom's set list was as follows: