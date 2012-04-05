Children of Bodom Unveil Artwork, Track Listing for 'Holiday at Lake Bodom' Compilation

Finnish heavy metal titans Children of Bodom have unveiled the official artwork and track listing for their upcoming CD/DVD compilation, Holiday at Lake Bodom (15 Years of Wasted Youth). You can view both below.

"15 Years of Wasted Youth is the sound of Children Of Bodom working hard, partying hard, being relentless and stubborn," said frontman/guitarist Alexi Laiho. "We went through many brick walls to get forward and after seven studio albums, two live albums, non stop touring, bleeding and breaking a lot of bones, I thought we were justified to put out this album. Let the music speak for itself. You have been warned."

Along with a selection of their greatest hits, the band will be including two previously unreleased covers on the compilation, Rick Springfield's "Jessie's Girl" and "I'm Shipping Up To Boston" by Dropkick Murphys.

Holiday at Lake Bodom (15 Years of Wasted Youth) Track Listing: