Chris Cornell Premieres New Song, “Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart”

Chris Cornell will release his fifth studio album, Higher Truth, September 18, and he’s released the lyric video for the debut single, “Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart,” which you can watch below.

Fans can pre-order the deluxe version of the album, which contains four bonus tracks. Those who pre-order will receive “Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart” as an instant download.

The track list for Higher Truth is below the video, along with U.S. tour dates and stops.

Higher Truth Track Listing:

“Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart”

“Dead Wishes”

“Worried Moon”

“Before We Disappear”

“Through The Window”

“Josephine”

“Murderer Of Blue Skies”

“Higher Truth”

“Let Your Eyes Wander”

“Only These Words”

“Circling”

“Our Time In The Universe”

Bonus Tracks

“Bend In The Road”

“Wrong Side”

“Misery Chain”

“Our Time In The Universe” (Remix)

Tour Dates

September

17 - Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

18 - Balboa Theater - San Diego, CA

20 - Walt Disney Concert Hall - Los Angeles, CA

21 - Warner Grand Theatre - San Pedro, CA

23 - Granada Theater - Santa Barbara, CA

24 - Wells Fargo Center For The Arts - Santa Rosa, CA

26 - Paramount Theater - Oakland, CA

27 - Gallo Center For The Arts - Modesto, CA

29 - Benaroya Hall - Seattle, WA

30 - Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

October

02 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

03 - Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts - Salina, KS

05 - State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

06 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

08 - Lakewood Civic Auditorium - Lakewood, OH

09 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

11 - University At Buffalo - Center For The Arts - Buffalo, NY

12 - State Theatre - New Brunswick, NJ

14 - Strathmore Music Theatre - N. Bethesda, MD

15 - Merriam Theatre - Philadelphia, PA

17 - Kirby Center For The Performing Arts - Wilkes Barre, PA

18 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

21 - Shubert Theater - Boston, MA

23 - Grand Opera House - Wilmington, DE

24 - Strand Capitol Performing Arts Center - York, PA

26 - Atlanta Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

27 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

29 - The Knight Concert Hall - Miami, FL

30 - The Mahaffey Theater - St Petersburg, FL

November

01 - The Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

02 - Austin City Limits Live At The Moody Theater - Austin, TX