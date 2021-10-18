Chuck Berry Live From Blueberry Hill album announced for December release

To celebrate Chuck Berry’s 95th birthday, it has been announced that an all-new live album recorded by the father of rock ‘n’ roll back in ‘05 and ‘06 will be released on December 17.

Live From Blueberry Hill, which is being released by Dualtone Records, will be assembled from recordings taken from Berry’s gigs at the Blueberry Hill venue in St. Louis – a stage the electric guitar icon played more than any other in the twilight of his career – and will feature classic Berry tracks such as Sweet Little Sixteen and Johnny B. Goode.

Described as “an indelible document of the rock ‘n’ roll icon’s legendary hometown shows," the album captures the gigs that were originally organized after Berry voiced, in his later career, his desire to return “to play a place the size of the ones I played when I first started out."

Speaking to his longtime confidant Joe Edwards back in 1996, the pair decided to host the concerts at the Blueberry Hill restaurant, which Edwards owned.

As such, a new room in the restaurant – christened The Duck Room, after Berry’s iconic stage move – would go on to accommodate 209 performances from Berry and his band over the next 17 years.

After experimenting with different bands for the performances, Berry landed on the Blueberry Hill Band, which featured close friends, family members and local music stars such as his daughter Ingrid Berry on the harmonica, son Charles Berry, Jr. on guitar, bassist Jimmy Marsala, pianist Robert Lohr and drummer Keith Robinson.

The Blueberry Hill Band would go on to be Berry’s longest-running backing band ever.

Check out the tracklist for Live From Blueberry Hill below.

Roll Over Beethoven Rock And Roll Music Let It Rock Carol / Little Queenie Sweet Little Sixteen Around And Around Nadine Bio Mean Old World Johnny B. Goode

Live From Blueberry Hill is available to preorder now via Dualtone Records.