Clutch Announce March 2013 Release Date for New Album

Maryland-base blues rockers Clutch have announced a March 2013 release for their upcoming eighth studio album, which has been christened Earth Rocker.

The band have launched a new website at EarthRocker.com where they promise regular updates of photos, videos and audio clips from the recording of their new album.

"Last minute overdubs are fun. Harmonicas, tambourines (yes, we use those), claps, the odd backing vocal," says frontman Neal Fallon. "Recording can be monotonous, so those unintended moments can be a lot of fun. It's kind of like kindergarten music class, but with beer. And sometimes the spontaneity of a last ditch idea breathes a lot of life back into a song that we've been beating up for weeks on end. A looming deadline can be a great muse!"

The follow-up to 2009's Strange Cousins from the West already has a good deal of common one classic Clutch recording, according to Fallon. "It has a lot in common with Blast Tyrant in that Machine's production techniques are really unique. It differs from Blast Tyrant and a lot of other Clutch records in that, overall, the songs are faster and concise."

Clutch will hit the road in January in support of their new album, kicking off the Earth Rocker World Tour overseas before bringing it back to the U.S. in March. Dates for the European leg of the tour have already been announced and can be found below.

Clutch Tour Dates

With Lionize and Monstro

10/31: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop - Tickets

11/1: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop (Sold Out - Rescheduled from 5/13)

11/2: Joliet, IL @ Mojoes - Tickets

11/3: Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall (Sold Out - Rescheduled from 5/12)

11/4: Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall - Tickets

Holiday Tour With Mondo Generator, Saviors and Wino

12/26: Washington DC @ 9:30 Club - Tickets

12/27: Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel - Tickets

12/28: Lexington KY @ Buster's Billiards & Backroom - Tickets

12/29: Columbus OH @ Newport Music Hall - Tickets

12/30: Sayreville NJ @ Starland Ballroom - Tickets

12/31: Worcester MA @ The Palladium - Tickets

Clutch Earth Rocker World Tour

1/21: Press Day in London, UK

1/22: London, UK @ Islington Academy - Tickets

1/23: Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg - Tickets

1/24: Press Day in Paris, FR

1/25: Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie - Tickets

1/26: Stuttgart, GER @ Universum - Tickets

1/27: Munchen, GER @ Backstage Club - Tickets

1/28: Press Day in Berlin, GER

1/29: Berlin, GER @ Lido - Tickets

1/30: Press Day in Cologne, GER - Tickets

1/31: Cologne, GER @ Luxor - Tickets

2/1: Brussels, BE @ VK - Tickets

2/2: Hamburg, GER @ Logo - Tickets

2/3: Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio - Tickets

2/4: Press Day in Oslo, NO

2/5: Oslo, NO @ Parkteateret - Tickets

2/6: Press Day in Stockholm, SWE

2/7: Stockholm, SWE @ Tyrol - Tickets