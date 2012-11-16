Coheed and Cambria Premiere "The Afterman" Music Video

Prog rockers Coheed and Cambria have just premiered the official video for "The Afterman," off their new album The Afterman: Ascension. Watch it below.
The Afterman: The Ascension will be followed by a second album, The Afterman: Descension, in February of 2013. Both albums continue mainman Claudio Sanchez’s Amory Wars storyline, with the dichotomy of life and death being the omnipresent theme on both records.
"When I started writing the material for The Afterman I didn't really know what they concept was going to be," Sanchez told Guitar World recently. "I just let myself be inspired by events in my life. A big moment came about two years ago, when I wrote the title song. It was very much influenced by something that happened to my wife. She discovered that a really good friend of hers had passed away—only she found out through Facebook. I’m into the whole social media thing but I’m not on Facebook; that’s not part of my universe. But to see her go through that grieving process, and to think that the starting point of the whole thing had been this impersonal blue glare of the computer screen against her face, it was a very profound moment and it really spoke to me. That’s when I started to come up with many of the concepts and themes for The Afterman."
Coheed and Cambria will be hitting the road for an extensive North American tour next year with Between the Buried and Me and Russian Circles. Dates for the trek can be found below the video.
Coheed and Cambria, Between the Buried and Me 2013 Tour Dates
- Feb 04 2013 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
- Feb 05 2013 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
- Feb 07 2013 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
- Feb 08 2013 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
- Feb 09 2013 – Chicago, IL – Congress Theatre
- Feb 10 2013 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
- Feb 12 2013 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
- Feb 14 2013 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
- Feb 15 2013 – Salt Lake City, UT – SaltAir
- Feb 17 2013 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
- Feb 18 2013 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
- Feb 19 2013 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
- Feb 21 2013 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theater
- Feb 22 2013 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
- Feb 25 2013 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
- Feb 26 2013 – The Marquee – Tempe, AZ
- Feb 27 2013 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre
- Mar 01 2013 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s
- Mar 02 2013 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
- Mar 03 2013 – Dallas, TX – Palladium Ballroom
- Mar 05 2013 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
- Mar 06 2013 – Saint Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
- Mar 07 2013 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
- Mar 08 2013 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
- Mar 10 2013 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
- Mar 11 2013 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
- Mar 14 2013 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
- Mar 16 2013 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall