Coheed and Cambria Premiere "The Afterman" Music Video

Prog rockers Coheed and Cambria have just premiered the official video for "The Afterman," off their new album The Afterman: Ascension. Watch it below.

The Afterman: The Ascension will be followed by a second album, The Afterman: Descension, in February of 2013. Both albums continue mainman Claudio Sanchez’s Amory Wars storyline, with the dichotomy of life and death being the omnipresent theme on both records.

"When I started writing the material for The Afterman I didn't really know what they concept was going to be," Sanchez told Guitar World recently. "I just let myself be inspired by events in my life. A big moment came about two years ago, when I wrote the title song. It was very much influenced by something that happened to my wife. She discovered that a really good friend of hers had passed away—only she found out through Facebook. I’m into the whole social media thing but I’m not on Facebook; that’s not part of my universe. But to see her go through that grieving process, and to think that the starting point of the whole thing had been this impersonal blue glare of the computer screen against her face, it was a very profound moment and it really spoke to me. That’s when I started to come up with many of the concepts and themes for The Afterman."

Coheed and Cambria will be hitting the road for an extensive North American tour next year with Between the Buried and Me and Russian Circles. Dates for the trek can be found below the video.

Coheed and Cambria, Between the Buried and Me 2013 Tour Dates