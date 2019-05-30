Coheed and Cambria Share New “The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)" Video

Coheed and Cambria have shared the official music video for “The Pavilion (A Long Way Back),” from their newest album, The Unheavenly Creatures. You can check out the black and white clip above.

Coheed and Cambria also recently kicked off the Unheavenly Skye Tour with Mastodon, a 26-city outing that sees the bands perform in large theaters and outdoor amphitheaters this summer. Support for all shows comes from Every Time I Die.

You can check out the full itinerary below.

The Unheavenly Skye tour dates:

May 31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Jun. 01 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville

Jun. 02 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

Jun. 04 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Jun. 06 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Jun. 07 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

Jun. 08 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Jun. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors

Jun. 11 - Detroit, MI - Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Jun. 13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah’s Council Bluffs - Stir Cove

Jun. 14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Jun. 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Jun. 18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Jun. 19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Jun. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

Jun. 22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park

Jun. 23 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Jun. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Jun. 26 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park

Jun. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Jun. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Jun. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

Jul. 02 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater / Austin360 Amphitheater

Jul. 03 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory