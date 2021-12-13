Trending

Collision Devices debuts limited-edition reverb/delay/tremolo pedal, the Nocturnal

The versatile unit aims to administer atmospheric soundscapes and textural constructs with a trio of individual effects

Collision Devices has unveiled the Nocturnal – a limited-edition three-in-one pedal that comes equipped with a shimmer reverb, modulated delay and dynamic tremolo.

It was initially produced by Collision Devices as a special one-off custom order for guitarist Noli, who ended up creating the artwork for a fully fledged limited production run.

The aim of the game with the Nocturnal is “ambiances and textures creation”, with each effect assigned an aptly titled footswitch – Dusk for delay, Night for tremolo and Dawn for reverb – to reflect the pedal’s atmospheric ethos.

Owing to the trio of effects, the control layout is particularly busy, though becomes less intimidating upon closer inspection. Dusk-specific controls include Time and Mix – both of which are conventional delay controls – as well as Speed, which controls the modulation frequency from 0.1Hz to 20Hz, and Modulation.

Collision Devices Nocturnal

(Image credit: Collision Devices)

A final Feedback knob controls the number of repetitions, with Collision Devices saying the Nocturnal can self-oscillate when the dial is turned to the 7.5 mark.

As for Night, the tremolo is dictated by two knobs only: Depth and Sensibility. Again, pretty straightforward stuff.

The Dawn, meanwhile, features generic controls for Blend – which merges wet and dry signals – Reverb and Shimmer, as well as a digital low-pass Filter knob that is said to make the shimmer “darker or more shiny”.

A final control knob, Color, acts as a bandpass active and analog filter around the 3.3kHz mark.

Though no official US price has been announced, the Nocturnal is available now for €315.

For more information, visit Collision Devices.

Collision Devices Nocturnal

(Image credit: Collision Devices)
Collision Devices Nocturnal

(Image credit: Collision Devices)
Collision Devices Nocturnal

(Image credit: Collision Devices)
Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.