Collision Devices debuts limited-edition reverb/delay/tremolo pedal, the Nocturnal

Collision Devices has unveiled the Nocturnal – a limited-edition three-in-one pedal that comes equipped with a shimmer reverb, modulated delay and dynamic tremolo.

It was initially produced by Collision Devices as a special one-off custom order for guitarist Noli, who ended up creating the artwork for a fully fledged limited production run.

The aim of the game with the Nocturnal is “ambiances and textures creation”, with each effect assigned an aptly titled footswitch – Dusk for delay, Night for tremolo and Dawn for reverb – to reflect the pedal’s atmospheric ethos.

Owing to the trio of effects, the control layout is particularly busy, though becomes less intimidating upon closer inspection. Dusk-specific controls include Time and Mix – both of which are conventional delay controls – as well as Speed, which controls the modulation frequency from 0.1Hz to 20Hz, and Modulation.

A final Feedback knob controls the number of repetitions, with Collision Devices saying the Nocturnal can self-oscillate when the dial is turned to the 7.5 mark.

As for Night, the tremolo is dictated by two knobs only: Depth and Sensibility. Again, pretty straightforward stuff.

The Dawn, meanwhile, features generic controls for Blend – which merges wet and dry signals – Reverb and Shimmer, as well as a digital low-pass Filter knob that is said to make the shimmer “darker or more shiny”.

A final control knob, Color, acts as a bandpass active and analog filter around the 3.3kHz mark.

Though no official US price has been announced, the Nocturnal is available now for €315.

For more information, visit Collision Devices.