Conquering Dystopia — Jeff Loomis and Keith Merrow — Premiere "Autarch" Play-Through Video

Conquering Dystopia, the new project featuring Schecter signature artists Jeff Loomis and Keith Merrow, released their self-titled debut album earlier this year.

Now you can check out a guitar play-through video of "Autarch," a track off the new album, below.

Be sure to tell us what you think of this guitar-heavy instrumental

Click here to watch Loomis talk about his new Signature JL-7; head here to watch Merrow discuss his new signature KM-7. Schecter says the guitars are shipping now.

The album is available here.

For more about Conquering Dystopia, follow them on Facebook. For more about Schecter, visit schecterguitars.com.