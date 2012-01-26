Pre-Order Your Copy of ‘Decadence’ Now and be Automatically Entered to Win a Vacation to the Maldives!

Melodic progressive metal powerhouse Nothnegal have posted a new trailer for their forthcoming album, Decadence, and you can check it out below.

album trailer for your viewing pleasure! Get a new glimpse of Decadence on Season of Mist's YouTube channel. You can also download the song ‘Janus’ for free.

Decadence is available on Season of Mist's e-shop as a limited digipak edition. Each copy from the first pressing of the album comes with a unique code that can allow you to win a trip to the Maldives! Check out more information at nothnegal.net.

NOTHNEGAL is set to release their new album Decadence internationally on January 20th, 2012, but have recently delayed the release of their album in North America to February 28th, 2012. Decadence is mixed by Greg Reely (Fear Factory, Machine Head, DevilDriver) and Ahti Kortelainen (Sentenced, Sonarta Arctica). Decadence marks the first official full-length release from NOTHNEGAL.

NOTHNEGAL will be performing select dates in India this winter. See below for all currently booked dates:

01 Feb 12 Pune (IN) Amanora Park Town w/ Poets of the Fall

03 Feb 12 Hyderabad (IN) One Flight Down

05 Feb 12 Bangalore (IN) Summerstorm Festival w/ Opeth

07 Feb 12 Male' (MV) Lecute Halha w/ Opeth