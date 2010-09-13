Control Denied Debut Album To Be Reissued

Control Denied, the progressive heavy metal band created by late Death mastermind Chuck Schuldiner and features drummer Richard Christy, will see its debut full-length, The Fragile Art of Existence, reissued by Relapse Records this fall.

Originally released in 1999, The Fragile Art of Existence will be re-released completely remastered and repackaged with liner notes from drummer Richard Christy, never-before-seen photographs, as well as over an hour of previously unreleased demo and rehearsal tracks.

Two versions of the The Fragile Art of Existence reissue will be available starting October 26th. The worldwide version is a two-CD set including the original album plus a bonus CD of early demo material. The second version will be limited to 1,000 copies and is a three-disc set including an extra bonus disc of demo tracks, many of which have Chuck Schuldiner on vocals. The three-disc set will be available at Relapse.com exclusively. Pre-order options and additional release information can be found here.