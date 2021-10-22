Watch Cory Wong wield Prince’s Cloud guitar in tease for upcoming Paisley Park Session

Cory Wong has taken to Instagram to tease his all-new Paisley Park Session, which was filmed and recorded at the prestigious venue that also doubled as Prince’s former home and studio.

And, what’s more, not only will the session see the funk wizard wield his newly announced signature Fender Stratocaster, Wong is also set to play Prince’s white Cloud guitar and transform it into an all-out funk machine.

The teaser below gives us a glimpse of Wong with the Cloud, with the Vulfpeck guitarist reeling through the opening riff of his Cory and the Wongnotes track, Merci.

Wong’s Paisley Park Session was recorded at the celebrated venue of the same name, which once served as Prince’s personal home and studio. The building officially opened its doors to the public in 1987, after the electric guitar icon envisaged its existence in his 1985 song, Paisley Park.

For almost 30 years, Paisley Park served as Prince’s “home, creative sanctuary and production complex”, and since his death has been open to the fans and musicians for tours, concerts, festivals and special events.

One of those aforementioned “special events” is Wong’s upcoming Paisley Park Session, which will premiere on October 28 via Mandolin.

A first taste of what’s to come has already been released – a high-octane performance of Assassin by The Fearless Flyers, for whom Wong also plays – though we’ll have to wait until the session’s official release to get an extended glimpse of the Cloud in Cory’s hands.

That being said, Assassin serves as a suitable teaser. Putting his new Fender Stratocaster through its paces, Wong serves up a fierce three-minute right-hand workout, littered with effortlessly controlled strumming exchanges and delicately assembled melodic licks.

As always, kudos to Wong’s immaculate house band – comprising drummer Peter Janjic, former Prince session bassist Sonny T., percussionist Negah Santos, keys player Kevin Gastonguay and many others – who keep the show running with some elite backline playing.

While we’re always up for some Wong action, we can’t help but feel the best is still yet to come. After all, who wouldn’t want to see Cory play the Cloud? (Even if the funk maestro described it as "really nice but it needed a setup" in the comments.)

Cory Wong's Paisley Park Session is set to take place on October 28. Livestream tickets are now available from Mandolin, which also include an option to attend a pre-show virtual VIP Meet & Greet.

