Courtney Love: Dave Grohl "Knows Kurt Wouldn't Have Wanted to Be a Muppet"

I think it's safe to say that most of us were hoping that Courtney Love's attack on Dave Grohl was a one-off incident, but it looks like the Hole singer is still carrying a grudge against the Foo Fighters frontman.

Speaking with the New York Daily News, Love went off on the fact that Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" was used in the recent film The Muppets without her permission, putting the blame squarely on the shoulders of Dave Grohl.

"We got no money from The Muppets," she said. "We got nothing. It made Jason Segel feel special, but Dave knows Kurt wouldn't have wanted to be a Muppet."

Last November, Love stormed off stage during a Hole concert in Brazil after a fan held up a picture of Kurt Cobain. When she returned, Love went on a verbal tirade that included jabs at Grohl, saying things like, "Dave makes $5 million a show, he doesn't need the money, so why the fuck does he have a Nirvana Inc. credit card and I don't? And last week, he bought an Aston Martin on it."

With that said, here are the Muppets doing a barbershop quartet version of "Smells Like Teen Spirit."