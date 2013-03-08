Cradle of Filth Guitarist Paul Allender Launches Vomitorium Art Prints/PRS Guitar Giveaway

Cradle of Filth's Paul Allender has launched a contest through his Vomitorium Art Prints, offering fans the chance to win a PRS SE Paul Allender signature guitar and signature strings.

Everyone who buys two Vomitorium Art Prints before March 28 will be automatically placed into the drawing.

Each A3 print is of high photographic quality. Email: paul@winterlandstudios.com for more information and to place orders.

For more about PRS Guitars' SE Paul Allender signature model, check it out at prsguitars.com.