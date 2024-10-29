“A lot of players don’t bother to learn how to fix their guitars – but it’s a necessary part of technique”: Cradle of Filth’s Donny Burbage hated guitar until he got bored of playing video games – and became a tech’ing shredder

The Ibanez fan, Aether Realm guitarist and former guitar tech explains the importance of mastering vibrato – and avoiding pyro at his very first Cradle of Filth show

Donny Burbage
(Image credit: Ibanez)

Donny Burbage makes shredding look effortless as he delivers solos with Cradle of Filth in front of 80,000 people. It’s a big turnaround for a gaming nut who initially loathed the guitar.

“I hated being bad at things,” he says. “To push the strings down and make a note seemed so hard.”

Serena Cherry