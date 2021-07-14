Ed Sheeran says that he is “not opposed to” making a death metal album

Ed Sheeran might have amassed legions of fans singing sentimental love songs, but he “would not be opposed to creating” a death metal album in the future, apparently.

In a new interview with The Sun, the Shape of You singer reveals that he was “really into death metal as a kid."

“I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff,” he explains. “I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That's something I've never thought about doing – but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

In response to Sheeran's comments, Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth writes: “I'll believe it when I see it. Fellow Suffolk lad could come good in the end. Dracula’s Castle On The Hill anyone?”

This isn't the first time Sheeran has expressed his affinity for heavy metal bands. Back in 2017 – in an interview with Gist – he detailed the inspiration for his then-new album Divide.

I wanted the whole album to feel a bit schizophrenic,” he explained. “My first sort of music that I got into that wasn't from my parents was rap, metal, punk... I went one day listening to Iowa [by] Slipknot and the next day listening to Damien Rice's O. It was quite a switch.”

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has himself spoken about the respect he has for Ed Sheeran. In an interview with The Guardian – also in 2017 – he said that he's “stoked for people like Ed Sheeran," explaining that he “worked his ass off, so why shouldn't he get the recognition?”