Cradle of Filth part ways with guitarist Richard Shaw

In a Facebook post, the British metal institution announced that keyboardist Anabelle Iratni had also left the group

Richard Shaw performs with Cradle of Filth at The Regency Ballroom on October 26, 2021 in San Francisco, California
(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Guitarist Richard Shaw has left Cradle of Filth, the band announced today (May 4).

In a Facebook post, the band announced that Shaw – who played electric guitar with the band starting in 2014, and appeared on the albums Hammer of the Witches, Cryptoriana: The Seductiveness of Decay and Existence Is Futile and keyboardist Anabelle Iratni had left the group due to other commitments.

"It is with the gravest of sadness that Cradle of Filth announce the departure of guitarist Richard Shaw and keyboardist Anabelle Iratni from the band’s ranks," the band wrote.

"Due to other commitments, Richard is passing his prestigious baton to newcomer Donny Burbage, who will be fulfilling guitar duties throughout the forthcoming US tour with Danzig, alongside Ashok and bassist Daniel Firth."

The band went on to wish both Shaw and Iratni "continued success" in all future endeavors.

"Unfortunately it just is what it is," added Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth in the same post. "If someone feels that their tenure with the band has ended, then who am I to argue with that? We have to respect that people have personal commitments and/or sometimes find the career choice of being in a band like Cradle a tad overwhelming. 

"That being said, the band are continuing as indefatigably as ever, with a slew of summer festival dates happening after the tour with Danzig in the US and Canada, plus further autumn announcements to follow swiftly after. We also have another exciting announcement to share, but all in due course! Regardless of what befalls us, we stay filthy!"

Cradle of Filth released their most recent album, Existence is Futile, in 2021. We can only guess at what the "exciting announcement" Dani Filth alluded to might be, but we're most curious about the Dani Filth/Ed Sheeran collaboration the legendary metal frontman hinted at last year... 

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.