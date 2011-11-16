Creed Plan Select Dates to Perform 'My Own Prison,' 'Human Clay' in Their Entirety

Creed have planned a handful of special live dates for 2012, during which the band will perform their albums My Own Prison and Human Clay in their entirety over the course of two nights. So far, the band is only planning the shows for New York, Philadelphia and Boston, and you can check out the dates below.

2012 happens to be the 15th anniversary of My Own Prison, the band's debut album, which has sold around 6 million copies.

Bolstered by the singles "Higher" and "With Arms Wide Open," their sophomore album, Human Clay, has sold over 11 million copies to date.

Creed 2012 Tour Dates

April 13 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL (My Own Prison)

April 14 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL (Human Clay)

April 16 - Tower Theatre - Philadelphia, PA (My Own Prison)

April 17 - Tower Theatre - Philadelphia, PA (Human Clay)

April 19 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY (My Own Prison)

April 20 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY (Human Clay)